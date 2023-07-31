Nicholas Akoto named man of the match in South Georgia Tormenta FC's defeat to Union Omaha

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a thrilling match between South Georgia Tormenta FC and Union Omaha in the USL League One on Sunday 30th July, Nicholas Akoto's exceptional performance shone brightly despite his team's defeat.



The 24-year-old's remarkable skills on the field earned him the well-deserved title of "Man of the Match." after the game.



Union Omaha beat South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-2 at Werner Park.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was Union Omaha five wins, South Georgia Tormenta FC no wins, and three draws.



Defender Nicholas Akoto started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes. Fellow compatriot goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu played for Union Omaha.



John Scearce of Union Omaha converted a penalty with his right to the centre of the goal to open the scoring for Omaha in the 31st minute.



Steevan dos Santos's header from Joe Gallardo's cross made it 2-0.



Nicholas Akoto pulled one back for South Georgia Tormenta FC in the 56th minute. Tormenta leveled up in the 77th minute through Mukwelle Akale.



Alexis Souahy scored the winning goal for Union Omaha in added time.