Next Generation 2021: Fatawu Issahaku among 60 best young talents in world football

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana teen-sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been ranked among 60 of the best young talents in world football.



The list which is compiled annually by the highly respected British daily newspaper The Guardian, also includes several high profile prospects like Barçelona midfielder Gavi, Kayserispor’s Emre Demir and Benfica’s Hugo Felix.



Fatawu thus follows in the footsteps of of former Bechem United striker Prince Kwabena Adu who was named in the 2020 edition.



Arguably the best African prospect of his generation. The Tamale native is an all-action midfielder who can play behind a striker or on the right wing, where he cuts on to his powerful left foot and plays incisive passes.



As he grows older, Fatawu may drop back into a box-to-box role where he can get stuck into tackles and use his range to play longer passes between the lines.



Despite plying his trade in the second division of Ghanaian football, he has already been called up to represent the Black Stars in two international windows.



The Steadfast FC star first shot to prominence after he captained Ghana to the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo in January this year.



His stellar performances earned him a call-up to the national U-20 team that played at the AFCON.



Issahaku scored twice at the tournament in Mauritania, including a sensational long-range effort from nearly the halfway line, as the Black Satellites beat Uganda to win the Cup.



He also finished as the most valuable player in the u-20 AFCON and made the Best XI of the tournament.



