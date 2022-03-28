Next Asamoah Gyan - Social media users hail Afena-Gyan for performance against Nigeria

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Afena-Gyan debuts for Ghana against Nigeria



Black Stars draw 0-0 against Nigeria



Afena-Gyan fit to face Nigeria in Abuja



Some Ghanaians on social media have described AS Roma player Felix Afena-Gyan as the striker who is capable of replacing Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars.



Afena-Gyan made his debut for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the World Cup playoffs.



Afena Gyan was a threat to the Nigerian defence as he kept Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun on their toes all the time in the game before he was subbed after picking up a knock.



Despite not scoring a goal, the AS Roma striker displayed a performance which got many to believe that he is capable of becoming the next goal poacher for the Black Stars after Asamoah Gyan.



After the game, some Ghanaians took to social media to express their thoughts on the youngster’s performance in his maiden appearance for the national team.



According to some, the AS Roma star looked promising and could score against Nigeria in the second leg of the playoffs.



Read some of the tweets below





Afena Gyan he did a fantastic job. His work rate is superb ❤️ — PaCheco (@Kwadwo_Boahene) March 27, 2022

Afena Gyan brace on Tuesday. — . (@kwasiofori_) March 27, 2022

Felix Afena-Gyan really is the future of Ghana football... if he continue this growth imagine how on fire he will be for the WC in four years! — Oluwatosin Kuti (@OluwatosinKuti1) March 27, 2022

He is the Moses of our time ????#Afena_Gyan — yeboaheric414@gmail.com (@Kwame_Bero) March 27, 2022

Man, you were amazing. Hopefully you become the one to break Baby jet's record. As your name goes, Afena-Gyan — Emmanuel O-D (@ManuelO_D) March 27, 2022

After what I saw on Friday, I've come to realize that it was a good decision to give the team to Otto Addo. A very drilled side tactically but very raw up front. If Afena Gyan keeps a cool head on Tuesday, he will bag a brace. Trust me on this. — SIKA DWA KOFI NANA (@mickmarvin) March 27, 2022

We believe in you good luck all of you , Afena Gyan the two goals I told you before it shall happen inshaAllah pushed us to QATAR we move. — Abdallah Yaawumya (@Dallas88812951) March 28, 2022