News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media

British-born Ghanaian, Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana Twitter after rejecting an England U-21 call-up.
Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the news as many believe the player's decision is based on a possible switch to play for the Black Stars.
England U-21 coach, Lee Carsley, reacting to Tariq's rejection hinted that the Ghanaian is considering playing for Black Stars.
"He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," he told thesunfootball.uk.com.
If he completes his switch in time, Tariq Lmaptey could be called up for the Black Star's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in 2022.
Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.
Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.
The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.
In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.
Below are some reactions on social media
In the past two years, The Tariq Lamptey foundation - run by Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey - has organized a juvenile competition and also donated items including food, jerseys and football boots to kid.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 25, 2022
The 21 y/o always had Ghana in his heart ???????? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWK82qILIZ
is this thing about Tariq Lamptey coming to play for the Black stars true? if yes, its scary, very scary not for us but players like Mbappe.— AREABOY GHMUGABE⚔️???????????? (@yesemewonyansa) May 25, 2022
NEW: Tariq Lamptey asked to be left out of the England U21 squad this month as he’s debating whether to switch allegiance to Ghana. Been approached by Ghana FA. More @TimesSport #eng #bhafc https://t.co/cfSlonSt55— Tom Roddy (@TomRoddy_) May 25, 2022
It will be official soon, Tariq Lamptey will join Ghana. Let’s go for the World Cup ????????????— Mr. prɛssdɛnt???????? (@Korsogyimi) May 25, 2022
So it looks like this is about to happen…— Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) May 19, 2022
???????? Tariq Lamptey
???????? Callum Hudson-Odoi
???????? Eddie Nketiah@ghanafaofficial with an amazing addition of talent. ???? pic.twitter.com/NqMLOq46pL
Tariq Lamptey joining the Black stars really shows that Ghana is about to rule football in Africa again. Congratulations to the Blackstars for winning the AFCON 2023.— Abdul-Fosty (@KwasiNawil) May 25, 2022
????Just In: Ghana now have a solid team since Tariq Lamptey, Salisu, Nketiah and Hudson Odoi have decided to join the Black Stars????????— Mr.AHENKORAH ???????????????? (@MrAhenkorah_) May 25, 2022
Tariq Lamptey has chosen Ghana Black stars over England. Hudson Odoi, Inaki Williams and Eddie Nketiah are next. The World Cup is ours ????????❤️— Ivan ???????????????? (@Mrbelgium1) May 25, 2022
Tariq Lamptey joining Black Stars means we are winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup ❤️✅— MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) May 25, 2022
The right back is one of the positions Ghana lack. If Tariq Lamptey is coming, who says no to the world cup and AFCON trophy?— Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) May 25, 2022
Tariq Lamptey coming to play for Black Stars means big teams chasing him has come to an end, under no circumstance that Black Stars is better than England Youth team— PROUD UTD FAN ❤️❤️❤️ (@Gentle_Aikens) May 25, 2022
Since Tariq Lamptey, Salisu, Nketiah and Hudson Odoi are joining the Blackstars then the possible first 11 lineups will see Jordan Ayew out on the bench.— Abdul-Fosty (@KwasiNawil) May 25, 2022
Tariq Lamptey snubbing England for the Black Stars means Ghana will be the first African country to win the World Cup— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) May 25, 2022
Tariq lamptey joining the black stars means we are wining the World Cup and there’s nothing any team can do about it. Go Black stars ????????— OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) May 25, 2022