News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gareth Southgate snubs Tariq Lamptey in England call-up



Tariq Lamptey rejects England U-21 call up - Lee Carsley confirms



Tariq Lamptey considering nationality switch to play for Ghana - Lee Carsley reveals



British-born Ghanaian, Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana Twitter after rejecting an England U-21 call-up.



Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the news as many believe the player's decision is based on a possible switch to play for the Black Stars.



England U-21 coach, Lee Carsley, reacting to Tariq's rejection hinted that the Ghanaian is considering playing for Black Stars.



"He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," he told thesunfootball.uk.com.



If he completes his switch in time, Tariq Lmaptey could be called up for the Black Star's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in 2022.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.



In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.



Below are some reactions on social media





In the past two years, The Tariq Lamptey foundation - run by Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey - has organized a juvenile competition and also donated items including food, jerseys and football boots to kid.



The 21 y/o always had Ghana in his heart ???????? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWK82qILIZ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 25, 2022

is this thing about Tariq Lamptey coming to play for the Black stars true? if yes, its scary, very scary not for us but players like Mbappe. — AREABOY GHMUGABE⚔️???????????? (@yesemewonyansa) May 25, 2022

NEW: Tariq Lamptey asked to be left out of the England U21 squad this month as he’s debating whether to switch allegiance to Ghana. Been approached by Ghana FA. More @TimesSport #eng #bhafc https://t.co/cfSlonSt55 — Tom Roddy (@TomRoddy_) May 25, 2022

It will be official soon, Tariq Lamptey will join Ghana. Let’s go for the World Cup ???????????? — Mr. prɛssdɛnt???????? (@Korsogyimi) May 25, 2022

So it looks like this is about to happen…



???????? Tariq Lamptey

???????? Callum Hudson-Odoi

???????? Eddie Nketiah@ghanafaofficial with an amazing addition of talent. ???? pic.twitter.com/NqMLOq46pL — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) May 19, 2022

Tariq Lamptey joining the Black stars really shows that Ghana is about to rule football in Africa again. Congratulations to the Blackstars for winning the AFCON 2023. — Abdul-Fosty (@KwasiNawil) May 25, 2022

Tariq Lamptey has chosen Ghana Black stars over England. Hudson Odoi, Inaki Williams and Eddie Nketiah are next. The World Cup is ours ????????❤️ — Ivan ???????????????? (@Mrbelgium1) May 25, 2022

The right back is one of the positions Ghana lack. If Tariq Lamptey is coming, who says no to the world cup and AFCON trophy? — Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) May 25, 2022

Since Tariq Lamptey, Salisu, Nketiah and Hudson Odoi are joining the Blackstars then the possible first 11 lineups will see Jordan Ayew out on the bench. — Abdul-Fosty (@KwasiNawil) May 25, 2022