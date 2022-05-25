You are here: HomeSports2022 05 25Article 1545992

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media

British-born Ghanaian, Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana Twitter after rejecting an England U-21 call-up.

Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the news as many believe the player's decision is based on a possible switch to play for the Black Stars.

England U-21 coach, Lee Carsley, reacting to Tariq's rejection hinted that the Ghanaian is considering playing for Black Stars.

"He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," he told thesunfootball.uk.com.

If he completes his switch in time, Tariq Lmaptey could be called up for the Black Star's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in 2022.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.

In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.

