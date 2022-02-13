Newcastle tried to sign Mohammed Salisu for £40m

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie branded Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu as 'excellent' after it was revealed that Newcastle United was on the verge of completing a big-money transfer last month.



Newcastle were Europe's top spenders in January, but head coach Eddie Howe was unable to get Salisu to St James' Park.



According to 90min, a deal to bring Salisu to Newcastle fell through in the early stages of the January transfer window, and he remains on the club's summer wish-list.



According to the report, progress was made on a potential £40 million swap, including add-ons and bonuses, but the deal fell through due to a change in ownership at Southampton.



Sport Republic, backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, purchased a majority ownership in the south coast club immediately after the year's turn.



However, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl dismissed reports that Salisu was on the verge of leaving St Mary's, claiming that the club was hesitant to authorize any departures last month.



This season, the 22-year-old Ghanaian defender has been a constant in Southampton's defense.