Newcastle open talks with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newcastle have formally opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to lure him from Stamford Bridge.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has fallen below the pecking order at The Blues with coach Thomas Tuchel not having the Ghanaian target in his plans for the upcoming season.



With the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Hudson-Odoi might want to fancy his chances away from the club to get more playing times.



The 21-year-old returned to full action for the Blues in the pre-season in a bid to boost his fitness.



Newcastle United who are determined to build their team are said to have offered a significant amount for the former England youth star.



The Magpies are likely to increase their bid for Hudson-Odoi if Allan Saint-Maximin ends up leaving the club in the transfer window.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was part of Chelsea’s squad that won the UEFA Champions League and helped them win the Super Cup as well as the World Club Cup.







JNA/KPE