Newcastle are interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.



The England winger of Ghanaian descent is of “significant interest” for Newcastle.



The 21-year-old prefers to play as an out-and-out winger but is forced to do so at Stamford Bridge due to Thomas Tuchel's preference for wing-backs.



Last season, Hudson-Odoi was used as a wing-back or just behind the striker in Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation. However, these aren't his best positions, and he may be tempted to leave as a result.



Raheem Sterling will join Chelsea from Manchester City in a £45 million deal. He has more experience playing in various positions and will most likely thrive alongside players like Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.



With Sterling's arrival, Hudson-Odoi will fall down the Chelsea pecking order, giving Newcastle the opportunity to sign him.



Chelsea will 'consider offers' for the attacker, according to reports, but it is unclear what kind of bid the Blues will accept.