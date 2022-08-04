Newcastle United preparing concrete bid to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Stade Rennais

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a concrete offer to sign Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.



The 21-year-old has been on the radar of several European clubs following his impressive season with Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1.



It was reported last two weeks that the Magpies are interested in signing the youngster to beef up their side ahead of the Premier League season which kicks off on Friday, August 5, 2022.



French outlet, L’Équipe, have reported that Eddie Howe's side are now preparing a bid to sign the winger.



Sulemana joined the Ligue 1 side last summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland after making 43 appearances in and scoring 14 goals during his time in Denmark.



In his debut season in the French Ligue 1, the left-winger made 27 appearances in which the Ghanaian scored five goals and provided two assists.



Sulemana is a strong dribbler who likes to shoot from range and has a decent level of long-range passing, playing most of his career on the left-hand side.



He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.



