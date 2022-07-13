New players might give Otto Addo a 'selection headache’ for World Cup - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Former Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has disclosed that coach Otto Addo may have a tough time selecting players for the 2022 FIFA World following the nationality switches of some players.



Five players comprising Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah have switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



With the addition of the new players, Ibrahim Tanko believes coach Otto Addo would be spoilt for choices due to the number of quality players in the team.



“In terms of quality, they are going to help us and since they are Ghanaians, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he told Luv FM.



Ibrahim Tanko also stated that some key players would maintain their places in the team despite the new players.



He stated: “I don’t think they have a place in his squad so they also have to come and justify themselves. So, it’s going to be a tough decision for the coach because you have a pool of players to choose from, those who qualified and those who are coming, all of them are good.



“So, it’s a big headache for the coach, in terms of quality. It’s good and I think he has a very good squad to choose from, so the quality that came on board is going to help Ghana,” the Black Meteors coach said.



Ghana has been placed in Group H and would come up against Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in November.



