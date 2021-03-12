Press Releases of Friday, 12 March 2021

New multi-dimensional leadership required to tackle challenges of today’s world – Adelaide Abbiw-Williams

Marketing Manager for SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, has called for a new multi-dimensional leadership to tackle the challenges confronting today’s world.



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams was speaking at a virtual summit organized by Touchpoint Magna Carta as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.



According to Adelaide Abbiw-Williams the issues confronting the world today require a kind of leadership that departs from existing ones. She said “There is a need to challenge the kind of leadership we have today if we need to find solutions to the challenges confronting today’s world.



We need new thinking into how to address the challenges we are facing today and that is why we need women in leadership positions to challenge prevailing thinking and leadership mindsets”.



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, who happens to be the only female in her office, further mentioned that women leaders have an added advantage of compassion, which makes them effective leaders in challenging times. “In difficult times, women become very effective leaders because of our attributes.



Empathy and compassion become critical tools for women especially in difficult times such as this which in turn make us more effective leaders”, she said.



The TPMC Women in Leadership Summit (WILS) was organized to recognize and celebrate women who are playing defying roles in their communities.



Panelists who participated in this year’s TPMC WILS included Nana Essilfua Tamakloe, Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank Ghana, Doreen Iliasu, Group Legal Counsel at Stanbic Bank Ghana (a member of the Standard Bank Group), Moliehi Molekoa, CEO of Magna Carta Africa, and Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Relieving General Manager at Abosso Goldfields Limited.



International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Marked annually on March 8th, International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:



celebrate women's achievements



raise awareness about women's equality



lobby for accelerated gender parity





raise funds for female-focused charities



This year’s celebrations was held under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” While the world is evolving, the challenges women face are also taking on new dimensions. The theme explored the peculiar challenges women in leadership are experiencing in the face of a global pandemic.