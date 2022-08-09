New Hearts forward Yassan Ouatching expresses readiness to work hard to help club

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Central Africa Republic attacker, Yassan Ouatching says he is ready to give his all to help Hearts of Oak.



The Ghanaian club on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of the forward on a two-year contract.



“Yassan Ouatching is a Phobian. He will be with us till 2024. The Cameroonian-born Central African Republic player has finally put pen to paper and has agreed on a 2-year deal with the club,” an official club statement from Hearts of Oak said.



Speaking to the club, Yassan Ouatching says he is keen on working hard to ensure he is able to help Hearts of Oak whenever he is called into action.



“I have been training with the team for some time and I can say when given the opportunity I will put in my best. Getting started alone is a huge motivation for me. I am here to work and I will do my very best to let my work do all the talking on the pitch,” Yassan Ouatching said as quoted on the website of the defending MTN FA Cup winners.