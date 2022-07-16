New Black Stars players must be prepared to die for Ghana – Ebenezer Assifuah

Sports News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth star, Ebenezer Assifuah has given important advise to new players being drafted into the Black Stars.



As reported by footballghana, as many as six players born abroad have agreed to switch nationality to represent the Ghana senior national team.



Speaking to Original TV in an interview on Friday, Ebenezer Assifuah urged the new players to prepare to die for the Black Stars.



“They are our own Ghanaians we can't neglect them if they now ready to play for their country they should prepare focus and mentality to serve and die for mother Ghana weather Good times and hard times they should be ready to defend the flag of Ghana on and off the pitch,” the ex-Ghana U20 goal poacher said.



Among the new players who are now eligible to play for Ghana, Inaki Williams stands out.



The Atletico Bilbao attacker will be available for the next Black Stars call-up and has already made it clear that he will work hard to help the team.



Here is a brief background on the players



Inaki Williams



The Atletico Bilbao striker was born to a Ghanaian father and Liberian Mother.



On Tuesday, July 5 the forward announced via a video that he has decided to represent the Black Stars having previously said he was not Ghanaian enough to represent the country.



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey plays his club football at English Premier league side Brighton & Hove Albion.



Tariq Lamptey represented England at the U21 level but was yet to make a senior appearance which made his nationality switch easy.



Agreeing to represent Ghana means he will battle it out with Dennis Odoi and Andy Yiadom for the right back position in the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu



Salisu plays his club football at Southampton and did not need to make a nationality switch like other foreign-based players.



He was in the past persuaded to feature for the Black Stars however all attempts failed as he reportedly said he was not ready to represent Ghana but rather focused on his club where he was having a good season.



Stephan Ambrosius



Stephan Ambrosius is 23-year-old player who plies his trade in German based club Hamburg SV.



He was handed a Black Stars call-up by former coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor but he declined the invite at the time to play for the Germany U21 Youth side.



Patric Pfeffer



Pfeiffer is a 22-year-old footballer who plays for SV Darmstadt 98 as a center-back. Patric Pfeffer like Stephan Ambrosius was also eligible to play for Germany but has opted to represent the Black Stars.



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer is also a centre forward who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.



Ransford-Yeboah joined Hamburg SV from Dynamo Dresden and is a teammate of Stephan Ambrosius .