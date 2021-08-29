New Black Stars forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh assists two goals in Germany

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Forward, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh responded to his maiden Black Stars call-up with two assists for St Pauli on Sunday, August 29, 2021.



He assisted both goals in St Pauli's 2-0 victory against Regensburg in Bundesliga II on matchday 5.



Coincidentally, his assists went to one player, Austrian forward Guido Burgstaller who scored a brace.



The win takes St Pauli to fourth on the table before the international break which Kyereh will be actively involved.



The 25-year-old has been invited by Charles Akonnor to help the Black Stars beat Ethiopia and South Africa.



The games are 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September 3 and 6 respectively.