New Black Stars coach aims to qualify Ghana for World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has set his sight on qualifying Ghana to the next World Cup in Qatar.



Milovan Rajevac was reappointed as the new Black Stars coach by the Ghana Football Association at a short press briefing on Friday.



Speaking for the first time to the Press, the coach revealed that the first target he wishes to accomplish is to qualify Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



According to him winning the AFCON as demanded by the GFA is not his utmost priority at the moment.



Milovan said, “AFCON is in 4 months but we have our most important match in two weeks and these are the most important matches for me because it qualifies us to the World Cup.”



He added, “Let’s take one step at a time, we are building the team and when the time comes for the AFCON, then we can talk about this. We are in the process of building the team and now our focus is our next match.”



Against all odds, Milovan qualified and later led an inspired Black Stars side to the Quarterfinal stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2010 during his first stint.



However, he said, “We are thinking of the World Cup, remember the last time we qualified after four matches scoring seven goals without conceding any?”



“We were the first African team to qualify in 2010, so we are taking it one step at a time," the Serb said.



According to him, “It will be inappropriate to think about what will happen in 4 months time due to our duties here we are expecting to play world cup matches.”



Milovan sealed a final berth at the 2010 AFCON where the team lost by 1-0 to Egypt.







