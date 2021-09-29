New Black Stars assistant coach Otto Addo invites Tony Baffoe to watch Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon UCL clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo, invited former Ghana international, Tony Baffoe to watch the UEFA Champions League game between Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon.



Tony Baffoe traveled to Germany to meet Otto Addo, who gave him an invite for the game on Tuesday night.



The two who are very good friends took time to talk about Addo's new role as Ghana assistant coach despite working as deputy manager at Dortmund.



"Thanks for the invite yesterday night Otto CL Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon -God’s time is always the best," wrote Tony Baffoe on Twitter.



Otto Addo will work alongside Maxwell Konadu and Milovan Rajevac as coaches for the senior national team of Ghana.





Last night Otto Addo's Dortmund defeated the Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon at the Westfalenstadion. A 37-minute strike from Donyell Malen was enough for the Bundesliga giants to seal all three points.Meanwhile, Otto Addo will also be keeping an eye on Ghanaian players abroad ahead of the international break next month.Ghana hosts Zimbabwe on October 9, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium before traveling to Harare for the second leg three days later.