New Black Stars assistant coach Otto Addo invites Tony Baffoe to watch Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon UCL clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo, invited former Ghana international, Tony Baffoe to watch the UEFA Champions League game between Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon.
Tony Baffoe traveled to Germany to meet Otto Addo, who gave him an invite for the game on Tuesday night.
The two who are very good friends took time to talk about Addo's new role as Ghana assistant coach despite working as deputy manager at Dortmund.
"Thanks for the invite yesterday night Otto CL Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon -God’s time is always the best," wrote Tony Baffoe on Twitter.
Otto Addo will work alongside Maxwell Konadu and Milovan Rajevac as coaches for the senior national team of Ghana.
Thanks for the invite yesterday night Otto ????????????????CL Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon -God’s time is always the best #greatpersonalty#proudofyou pic.twitter.com/G4aKWltybq— Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 29, 2021