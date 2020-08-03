Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

New Asante Kotoko board must leave a legacy – Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of the National Sports Auhtority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has implored the newly constituted board of directors of Asante Kotoko to work hard and leave behind a legacy by the time their mandate is over.



The life Patron of the Porcupine Warriors not long ago appointed a 12-member Board of Directors chaired by Dr. Kwame Kyei to steer affairs for the Africa club of the century.



However,Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang who was sharing his thought about the new board called on them to work extremely hard for Kotoko so they can be remembered even in their absence.



“Kotoko should be managed as a corporate entity. It is so disappointing that the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are struggling, a big club like Hearts of Oak, do not have a pitch to train on and I think it doesn’t speak well.”



He continued, “I want the new board of Kotoko to come out with a different style to ensure continuity when they exit from the team. I traveled to Egypt and passed by Al Ahly club and I was so overwhelmed at the model they have structured for the club and that is why we are always following and giving them attention”.



“Kotoko board members should leave a legacy so that some years to come Ghana can boast of their achievements. Looking at how big Kotoko is, they should be given more attention where the smaller clubs will learn from them”



“When you look at the big people rallying behind the club, they are not supposed to be where they are now at all. The club should be a role model for smaller clubs to learn from”, he said.

