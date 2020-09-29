Press Releases of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

New Africa Foundation gifts a home to 95-Year old Ghanaian WWII veteran

Founder of the New Africa Foundation, Nana Kwame Bediako donated a home to Private Joseph Hammond

As part of a sustainable framework and long-term vision for veterans across the continent, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has donated a 2-bedroom fully furnished home to 95-year-old Ghanaian WWII veteran, Private Joseph Hammond.



Private Hammond recently made headlines for raising £43,500 for frontline health workers and veterans in Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic by walking 3.2 kilometers (two miles) each day to reach his target on Africa Day in Accra.



The hero was subsequently honored by Queen Elizabeth for his fundraising efforts.



The New Africa Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide humanitarian support and a transformational mindset to empower communities across Africa.



A recent initiative of the New Africa Foundation is the Career Transition Incubator (CTI) which will provide support to retired servicemen and women across Africa and ensure job skills training, job placement, and a Union Community across all 54 countries with benefits such as credit facilities and housing opportunities.



“Private Hammond lived and devoted his life to serve and protect our country. I was alarmed to see him at the age of 95 without a home of his own. It is a warning to us as Africans as well as our leaders to better care for the most vulnerable in our society and those who have sacrificed, in order to build great nations.



It was an honor to provide this great man with accommodations to comfortably live out the rest of his days,” says Caesar who first met and supported the Veteran during his fundraising activities.



Recognized as a visionary, industrialist, and nation builder, Freedom Jacob Caesar’s advocacy work towards the unification and advancement of Africans and black people around the world have included supporting thousands of Ghanaian families with food and relief items during the lockdown period, efforts to bridge the religions of Islam and Christianity in Africa, and bringing awareness to the mis-treatment of Africans in China during the pandemic by taking a stand and demanding an apology from Chinese leaders.



Caesar presented the home to Private Hammond amidst supporters at a ceremony held during the veteran’s final charity walk.

