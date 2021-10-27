'Never say die' - Hearts forward Kofi Kordzi reacts after Wydad mauling

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi is looking forward with confidence despite the 6-1 mauling the club suffered at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.



Kordzi, who returned to the club after a brief spell abroad, explained that things did not go as planned in Morocco, but the Phobians 'never say die' as they remain eager to redeem themselves in the CAF Confederation Cup.



"I don't think saying ???????????????????? is enough to compensate you all for the results we had in Morocco. All we ever wished for was to give you the satisfaction of a win, which unfortunately didn't happen as we planned. Regardless, the ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? spirit shall prevail," wrote the striker on Twitter.



Accra Hearts of Oak were booted out of the CAF Champions League after losing 7-2 on aggregate to Wydad Athletic Club.



They now face JS Saoura of Algeria in the Confederation Cup, with a place in the group stages of Africa's second-tier competition at stake.



