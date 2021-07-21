Netball federation outlines 2021 year-ending programmes

Other Sports of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) has outlined its programme of activities from this month to December, commencing with a two-day refresher course for coaches and umpires at the Accra Sports Stadium.



President of the NFG, Rev. E.D Nikoi, interacting with the Times Sports over the weekend, disclosed that the course would be held from July 30-31.



The course would be followed by the 2021 league between August and October which would have competitions across the country with teams participating on home and away basis.



In between the league, would be the Founder’s Day Netball Tournament scheduled for the Madina (Zongo) Astro Turf Sports Complex.



In November, there would be camping for the senior and junior (Under 21) national netball teams and prepare for international friendly games with the Moroccan national teams.



That would include games between Ghana and Morocco at the U-21 level on November 22 with a second game between the senior sides on November 24.



The junior teams of the two countries will play again on November 25 while the seniors square off in their second encounter on November 27.



According to Rev Nikkoi, the NFG would climax its activities for the year in December, starting with a knockout competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 4 alongside the camping of the senior national team and matches against DR Congo in Accra between December 9 to 13.



There would be the Champion of Champions match on December 18 at Sege in Ada which would be followed by the netball awards ceremony in Accra to climax activities of the year.



