Navrongo residents campaign for completion of sports stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents in Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana have launched a campaign to get the Navrongo sports stadium/ Youth Resource Centre completed.



The facility which was among 10 stadia to be constructed across the country by the Ministry of Youth and Sports began in 2018 and has exceeded the time frame to be completed.



Following the long delay in constructing the facility which was expected to be ready by 2020, some residents in the region have started a campaign #CompleteNavrongoStadiumNow on social media.



The campaign has gained attention with most residents pushing for the swift construction of the sporting facility.



The residents expressed that the Navrongo sports stadium will aid the development of football stars in the region and also contribute to the growth of football in the region since some clubs have gained promotion to play in the Division One League.



The Navrongo sports stadium/Youth Resource Centre which is the first of its kind in the Upper East Region when completed will have a green pitch, VIP stands, offices, washrooms and other auxiliary facilities.



Upon completion, the facility is expected to be the hub for major sporting activities in the region like athletics, boxing, volleyball among others.