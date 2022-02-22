National team coaches cry over unpaid salaries

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Coaches of the various national teams have expressed worry over working without being paid their benefits.



Some have revealed that after working for over a year without salary, the GFA turn to pay them scanty amount which makes the situation frustrating to them.



A report filed by Graphic Sports shows that these coaches bar Black Stars and Black Queens are not bind by contracts. They, therefore don't know the specific amount due them.



"Since we were appointed, nobody has been paid until last month when we were given something small. We don't have a contact and we don't know how much they are supposed to pay us per month" one of the coaches told Graphic Sports.



"we can't be working without being paid. The GFA and the Sports Minister should do something about it," he pleaded.



The anonymous coach continued that the situation is an old practice and thus thinks the current administration led by Kurt Okraku is towing the same line.



"They (GFA) said they were working on it. They want to get corporate Ghana to come in and support. From the previous administration to this new one, we've all been fighting to get paid but the FA said they were working on it. It is unfair for ministry to allocate all the funds to only the Black Stars because the developments of football starts from the juvenile level. We are working for nothing and that's why it hurts when you return from tournaments and you are met with insults. If we don't also do it, football will die so we have to be in and fix it," he said.



The report further captures an interview with an unnamed GFA official who explained why the national team coaches except Black Stars and Black Queens are not appointed on contract basis.



"We can only prepare contracts fort the coaches when we receive the green light for the ministry. we've held meetings and explained the situation to them (coaches and other technical staff) that currently we cannot that currently we cannot enter into contract with them to work with the FA on full time basis and that is why we allow them to work for their club sides. Hopefully, when the FA's finances improve, we can engage them and put them on a full time contracts," the FA official said.



In the early days of February 2022, the GFA announced an interim technical team for the Black Stars.



The FA in a release via their website announced Borussia Dortmund Scout trainer, Otto Addo as the interim boss while Aston Villa U23 coach, George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as his assistants. Also, former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton landed a technial advisory role.



The aforementioned names has been tasked to qualify Ghana to the World Cup as the Black Stars face Nigeria in the playoffs in March.