National honours, US$87K each, parcels of land: Senegal rewards AFCON team

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal wins historic AFCON title



Teranga Lions defeated Egypt in Cameroon



Team received rapturous welcome back home



Senegal's African Cup of Nations, AFCON, winning side continue to be feted across the West African country for their historic feat.



The Teranga Lions arrived in Dakar on Monday to massive a street procession after they had been received on the tarmac by President Macky Sall and a government delegation.



On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the official government ceremony to celebrate the team was held in Dakar.



President Macky Sall announced a package that included parcels of land and a cash sum. All members of the team were also handed the highest national award of the country.



Details of the package for each member is below:



1 - The country's highest medal



2 - 50 Million CFA (US$87,000)



3 - 200 meter square in the capital, Dakar



4 - 500 meter square in Diamniadio - a futuristic city outside Dakar







