National Sports College to organise training on Sport Management

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, will organise a one-week training course on Sport Management and Administration at the College’s campus from April 10 to April 16.



Ms Florence Adams, head of Public Relations Unit at the College, explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports that the programme would serve as a refresher course for sports administrators across the country.



She said they had targeted the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA), Secretaries-General of the various National Federations (NFs), Officers from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Administrators from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).



She however added that the programme was open to any Ghanaian interested or had the desire to take up sports management and administration in the future.



Areas to be studied in the programme would be Sport Management, Sports Marketing and Sponsorship, Sports Coaching, Contemporary Sports Leadership, Sports Policy as well as Sports Events Management.



Resource persons for the would also be Dr Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast and Dr. Austin Luguterrah from the University of Ghana and University of Education, Winneba.



Ms Adams mentioned that the tuition fee for the course was pecked at GH₡800.00 while Accommodation and feeding were also pecked at GH₡500.00 therefore interested participants were charged GH₡1,300 which would include a certificate and a branded polo shirt.



She noted that registration was ongoing and that interested persons could contact the NSC on 0244936765 for enquiries.



The National Sports College (NSC, Winneba) was established by the erstwhile PNDC Government in 1984 under S.M.C. Decree No.54, 1976.



At the time of its establishment, Ghana’s performance in sports at the international level was experiencing a downward slide as a result of the exodus of the sectors technical and human resources for greener pastures.



The College accordingly was charged with the responsibility of training and re-training the country’s technical and human resources in the Sports sector to fill the vacancies created by the exodus of trained and skilled officials to sustain the development and promotion of Sports in Ghana.