National Sports Authority not being fair to clubs - Olympics PRO

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

The Public Relations Officer for Great Olympics, Saint Osei has urged the National Sports Authority (NSA) to rescind its decision as it wants Ghana Premier League games to be postponed for maintenance works to be carried out at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to the NSA, the maintenance works will be carried out from 13-26 December.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM, the Olympics Spokesperson indicated the closure of the stadium will come at an extra cost to the clubs using the venue since they have already budgeted for the season and they need to find alternative venues during that period.



“I don’t think NSA has been fair with we the clubs using the match venue. Within the time for the maintenance works there is also a program fixed in there”.



“We have some few weeks to Christmas. They should also consider us because it’s going to affect us financially. This move will not help us so the NSA should come again. This is not fair at all. We hope they can rescind their decision. We must all play our part to sustain the league.”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



The postponement of league matches will affect four clubs using the venue including Hearts of Oak.