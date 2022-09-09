National Fitness Day attract more partners

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Tamimu Issah, Contributor

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that Verna Water, a leading producer of bottled mineral water would be supporting the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day as the official water sponsor of the event.



At a press conference to throw more light on preparations for the National Fitness Day, which comes off tomorrow Saturday September 10, 2022 in Accra and across the country, the Sports Minister said Verna has showed strong faith in the event and has decided to support with over 20,000 bottles of water for the National assembly in Accra.



He expressed appreciation to Verna Mineral Water for coming on board to support a noble national campaign, which is aimed at promoting Fitness among Ghanaians.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports launched the National Fitness Day in August following a directive to the Ministry last year by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to set aside a day every month to be observed as a National Fitness Day to promote exercise and fitness.



Other sponsors are; Mawums Limited, Rana Motors, Niche Cocoa drink, Decathlon Ghana, Kenpong Travel and Tours JPL Mine Support Service.



The maiden edition will be held tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium and across the country.



The lead Ambassador for the National Fitness Day, Vice President Bawumia, will attend the event. The Ga Mantse and other dignitaries are also expected to attend.