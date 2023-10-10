National Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins

Technology & Innovation of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: Awo Aidam Ameyah

As we celebrate National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 under the theme "Promoting a Culture of Digital Safety.” Child Online Africa (COA) is proud to emphasize the critical importance of protecting our most vulnerable online users - our children as well as their virtual valuables.



In today's digital age, children are more connected than ever before, and while the internet offers countless opportunities for learning and exploration, it also presents a range of risks that parents, caregivers, and educators must address. With this year's theme, we aim to raise awareness and empower individuals and communities to prioritize the protection of children online.



According to recent studies, the average child spends a significant amount of time online, from educational platforms to social media and gaming environments. While these digital experiences can be enriching and entertaining, they also expose children to potential threats such as cyberbullying, inappropriate content, online predators, and identity theft.



Child Online Africa encourages parents, caregivers, teachers, and communities to take the following steps in promoting a culture of digital safety for our children:



Education: Teach children about the risks and responsibilities of using the internet. Encourage open communication so they can share their concerns and experiences.



Parental Controls: Utilize parental control software and settings on devices and platforms to limit access to inappropriate content and set time limits. Remember, a combination of Education, Communication and responsible use offer better protection from risks.



Strong Passwords: Emphasize the importance of creating strong, unique passwords and regularly updating them. Enable multi-factor authentication for added security.



Online Etiquette: Instill good online behavior by teaching children about the importance of respecting others, avoiding cyberbullying, and reporting any harmful or inappropriate content.



Privacy Awareness: Educate children about the significance of safeguarding personal information and being cautious when sharing details online.



Monitoring & supervision: Keep an eye on your child's online activities without invading their privacy. Regularly review their friends, followers, and the content they consume.



Reporting: Ensure that children know how to report any suspicious or harmful behavior to a trusted adult or the appropriate online platform.



Software Updates: Keep devices and software up to date to benefit from the latest security patches and enhancements.



This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (1st-31st October), COA is committed to working alongside families, schools, and communities to create a safer online environment for our children. Together, we can build a culture of digital safety that empowers our young people to explore, learn, and connect with confidence while minimizing the risks they may encounter.