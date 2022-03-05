Nasiru Moro returns to training at Örebro SK

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Moro has returned to training at Swedish side Örebro SK after his salary was frozen for indiscipline.



The former Accra Lions player refused to train after falling out with the club's top hierarchy for rejecting offers for him in the winter transfer window.



However, the club denied any bid for the players with the two parties settling their differences.



"We have had a dialogue and now he is training again. We have always expected him to be with us. He is an important player for the team," said ÖSK's football manager Axel Kjäll to NA.



Meanwhile, new coach Joel Cedergren is ready to work with the player ahead of the new season in Season.



"It's not a problem as I see it. It will be fine. Actually, this is how we comment on it, even if it is vague, when I hear myself say it," he told NA.



Moro joined ÖSK last summer and has made 13 appearances.



Speculations are rife that the defender is on the wishlist of Norwegian outfit Odds BK.



His current contract runs until 2023.