BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nasa Perseverance rover send 'wow' images from planet Mars

Nasa Perseverance rover travel seven months from Earth to Mars

Nasa Perseverance rover land ontop Mars around 20:55 GMT on 18 February afta almost seven months dem travel from Earth.



Since den, e don send back some ogbonge images from around im landing site, Jezero Crater, one 49km (30-mile) wide impact depression just north of di Red Planet equator.



See selection of some of di pictures dem send back from di mission, as di Perseverance dey hunt for signs of past microbial life, get more infor on di planet geology and past climate, and also collect Martian rock.



Di Perseverance rover get initial funding to operate for one Mars year, wey be roughly two Earth years.