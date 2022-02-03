You are here: HomeSports2022 02 03Article 1460176

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen ruled out of Ghana vs. Nigeria World Cup qualifiers

Napoli star Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria crucial 2022 World Cup play-offs against Ghana due to injury.

The enterprising forward missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles exited the tournament at Round of 16 after sustaining a facial injury.

Footballghana.com understands Osimhen will require ‘six plaques and 18 screws’ to repair the ‘devastating’ damage.

He will be out of action for three months ruling him out of West African clash in March.

“Osimhen’s injury was not just a simple fracture to the cheekbone, as it involved many other bones in his face,” explained surgeon Gianpaolo Tartaro to 1 Stadion Radio.

“It wasn’t an impact injury; it was one of compression. The kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against the back of Skriniar’s head did devastating damage.

“In order to repair the fractures, I had to insert six plaques and up to 18 screws.”

Although the figure given for a full recovery is 90 days, Osimhen’s surgeon warns it is still too early to tell the full effects of this injury.

“It really was a complex operation. The condition of his face was really bad, but I can guarantee the surgery was a complete success.”

Osimhen had scored five Serie A goals and four in the Europa League so far this season.

