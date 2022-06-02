Nantes winger Osman Bukari scores first Ghana goal in Madagascar win

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Osman Bukari scored his first Ghana goal in the victory against Madagascar on Wednesday night at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Nantes winger came on with 15 minutes of normal time remaining and he made an impact by scoring the Black Stars' third goal.



Bukari pounced on a loose ball, confidently dribbled past the onrushing goalkeeper, and placed the ball into an empty net.



He was overjoyed and was congratulated by his teammates and technical staff.



It was Osman's fifth appearance for the Black Stars, having made his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.



He's demonstrating that he can be relied on when it counts. Bukari will be optimistic about making Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.



His goal came after Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena-Gyan combined to give Black Stars a comfortable two-nil lead.



Black Stars' next game is away to the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before heading to Japan for a four-nation tournament.