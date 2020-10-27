Press Releases of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Avance Media

NanaAba Anamoah, ZionFelix, others to speak at the 2020 Ghana Bloggers Summit

Ghana Bloggers Summit speakers

PR & Rating firm, Avance Media, has announced speakers for the second edition of its flagship conference, Ghana Bloggers Summit.



The 2020 summit, which will be hosted virtually, will host an array of veteran bloggers and journalists who will serve as facilitators to discuss various topics ranging from the 2020 General Elections, COVID-19, Blogging, and Journalism.



Bloggers, Ameyaw Debrah, and ZionFelix are keynote speakers for this year’s event. They will be sharing their experiences as two of the most successful Ghanaian bloggers on the topics: TOP 5 LESSONS I LEARNT IN MY BLOGGING CAREER and TOP 5 MISTAKES I MADE IN MY BLOGGING CAREER respectively.



Journalist and TV host, Nana Aba Anamoah, International Journalist Ismail Akwei and veteran broadcaster Patrice Amegashie will also form a panel to discuss the “2020 ELECTIONS AND THE INFLUENCE OF BLOGGING AND JOURNALISM.” The discussion will be hosted by Efo Korku Mawutor, a public speaking coach and student journalist.



Other speakers for the 2020 summit are Kobby Blay (Ghanahealthnest.com), Ohemaa Candace (Ghanasplash.com), Esther Xorlali Kugbey (Xorlali.com), Gad Ocran (Eazzy Social), Kobby Kyei (Kobbykyei.com), and Kwaolezzes (Kwaolezzes.com).



The summit is slated for Friday 13th November 2020 and will be hosted virtually on Avance Media’s Facebook page from 10 am. Registration is opened via www.avancemedia.org/bloggers20



Speaking about the summit, Managing Director of Avance Media and host, Prince Akpah, mentioned that this year’s summit is being hosted virtually because of COVID-19 but presents a more engaging alternative as participants get to interact with the speakers via Twitter on topics discussed during their presentations.



Avance Media is also the curator of the annual publication of Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking.



This year’s summit is hosted in partnership with WatsUp TV, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Woodin Africa, McBerry, ICS Africa, Asuavo Security, SBIncubator, Oasis Magazine, MyNigeria.com, Reset Global people and Setorntepe.

