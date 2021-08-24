Nana Yaw Amponsah to meet Kotoko Board of Directors via Zoom - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, will meet the club's Board of Directors via zoom on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, according to reports from the Kumasi media.



The astute football administrator will submit the 2020-2021 end-of-season report to the board.



The board is expected to assess the report against the targets they set for the management at the beginning of the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



Key decisions, like the future of embattled coach Mariano Baretto and other related matters, will be discussed.



Asante Kotoko is expected to get their 2021-2022 season set after the meeting today.