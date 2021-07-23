Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals reason for hiring Mariano Barreto

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's Cheif Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed the reason behind the appointment of coach Mariano Barreto.



“The reason why hired Mariano was that at the time, most of Asante Kotoko players were getting called up to the Black Stars and we needed someone to manage the egos” Amponsah said on Asempa FM, Thursday.



Barreto, former head coach of Black Stars, was appointed in the middle of the season as a replacement for Maxwell Konadu.



Konadu was sacked earlier in the season for non-performance although statistically, the club wasn't bad as they had lost just one game after four matchdays.



Albeit brought in with half of the season done, Barreto was expected to win the Ghana Premier League. He started well with going top but dip in form at critical stage cost them the title.



Hearts of Oak emerged as champions for the first time in more than a decade.



The Porcupine Warriors can still end the season with trophy as they are MTN FA Cup. A victory in the competition will take them to Africa alongside Hearts of Oak.