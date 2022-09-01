Nana Yaw Amponsah justifies 'Kotoko is bigger than NDC, NPP' comment

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Office of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, still stands by his remarks that the club is a bigger institution than the two leading political parties in Ghana.
Nana Yaw Amponsah, in 2021, made a statement that was considered to be controversial by many after claiming that Asante Kotoko is bigger than both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content."
"I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than NPP and NDC. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture," Nana Yaw Amponsah said in his inaugural speech as the CEO of Asante Kotoko.
The statement attracted a lot of backlash but he has defended his comment as he states that political parties like NDC and NPP will come and fade out like CPP but Asante Kotoko has been and will forever be big.
"I still stand by my word that Asante Kotoko is bigger than NDC and NPP but people didn't understand me well. I was not born yet but I heard CPP was very big in the 1960s but where are they now."
"Now NPP and NDC are big now but that can change in the next couple of years because the political terrain changes but Asante Kotoko was big, still a huge institution, and will be bigger in the future," Nana Yaw Amponsah responded on the Dentaa Show.