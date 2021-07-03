Nana Yaw Amponsah brought this on himself - Veteran Football Administrator

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Veteran Football Administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee has fingered Nana Yaw Amponsah for blame in the latest Ghana FA-Phar Rangers saga which has led to the latter been banned from football.



The Ghana Football Association through its Disciplinary Committee has slapped a 5 year ban on Phar Rangers after it found the club guilty of withdrawing from all GFA organized competitions without just cause



Aside the 5 year ban on the club, it’s directors and shareholders are to also suffer same punishment for the act.



This affects Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah who is a known director cum shareholder of the club.



There are claims by a section of the football public that the move is politically influenced to punish Nana Yaw Amponsah, a known rival to the GFA President Kurt Okraku.



However, Mr Abbey Pobee has shot down such talks insisting that Nana Yaw and Phar Rangers brought this on themselves by failing to act wise by penning that withdrawal letter.



“Did Kurt Okraku and the GFA force Nana Yaw to write that withdrawal letter. Did he think through it before going ahead with that letter,” Abbey Pobee told Peace FM.



“He brought this on himself. He did this without any external pressure.



“Hearts of Oak are about to take the league, if they qualify for the CAF Champions League and they withdraw, they will be banned 3 years.



“There is not even a charge sheet for this. So those claims of mafia should stop. Nobody forced him to write that letter,” he concluded.







