Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Nana Kwame Dankwah wants to make my case a foolish one - Baba Yara shooting victim alleges

Baba Yara shooting victim

Augustine Oppong, the victim of last season’s Baba Yara shooting incident is alleging that Kotoko NCC member Nana Kwame Dankwah is plotting with the Ghana Police Service to make his assault case "foolish".



At the end of Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea during the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, Augustine Oppong was shot by a Police officer and ended up losing an eye.



With his case still at the Police station, Augustine Oppong has revealed that he has uncovered a conspiracy where Nana Kwame Dankwah is helping the security service to rubbish his assault case.



“According to my investigations, Nana Kwame Dankwah and the Ghana Police Service have collaborated to make the assault case a "Foolish" one”, Augustine Oppong told Pure FM in an interview today.



In the latest development, it has been revealed that Kotoko NCC is disappointed in the utterances of Augustine Oppong and has hence revoked his ambassadorial role.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.