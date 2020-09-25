Soccer News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Nana Kofi Babil begins training with Austrian side SCR Altach

Nana Kofi Babil, Ghanaian forward

Talented Ghanaian forward Nana Kofi Babil has started training with Austrian Bundesliga outfit SCR Altach.



Babil, whose fleetness has earned him the nickname Usain Bolt, joined the Ländle from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC on a season-long loan.



He delayed in joining his new team due to the Coronavirus crisis which had led to countries grounding flights.



Babel emplaned to Austria some few days ago but had to be given sometime off to settle down before beginning his new adventure.



On Thursday, Babil officially begun training at the club but it is highly unlikely that he be drafted into the team for the Saturday's clash against WSG Tirol.



Consequently, the 18-year-old has missed two Bundesliga matches against Hartberg and Red Bull Salzburg.



SCR Altach gaffer Alex Pastoor has reiterated high hopes for the Ghanaian youngster as he begins his European sojourn.



The exciting teenager can deployed as a midfielder, winger and centre forward.



Babel plundered 4 goals and registered 3 assists in 12 appearances for Medeama SC before the season was annulled due to the COVID-19 crisis.





