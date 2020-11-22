Press Releases of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: nana k.o fordjour, contributor

Nana K.O Fordjour supports Dome-Kwabenya NPP

Nana K.O Fordjour, has donated campaign logistics to support NPP in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency

Strategic communication consultant and political analyst, Nana K.O Fordjour, has donated campaign logistics worth thousands of cedis to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency ahead of the 2020 general elections.



The logistics comprising motor bicycles, party-branded t-shirts, flags, and other party paraphernalia is geared towards empowering the party’s voter outreach efforts in the constituency.



This he believes will help the NPP execute an effective grassroots campaign in the constituency to maximize their votes and ensure victory in the upcoming elections.



Presenting the items to the constituency Secretary and some constituency executives, his brother, Teddy Osei said, “As a party faithful, you should not just look at what the party can do for you, but also consider what you can do for your party especially at such a time like this when the party needs you most”.



He cited grassroots logistical challenges as the main motivation for his brother’s donation and admonished executives to work in unity for the upcoming elections.



“Nana K.O. Fordjour, a former grassroots activist of the party himself believes eight years under the NPP government would propel Ghana to the next level of infrastructure and economic development,” Mr Osei added.



He also entreated the Member of Parliament to promote unity in the constituency in order to maximize the NPP’s votes at both the presidential and parliamentary levels.



The Dome-Kwabenya constituency over the past has been an electoral stronghold for the NPP after it was created prior to the 2004 general election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.