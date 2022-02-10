Nana Bonsu eyes Ghana Premier League return

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ashantigold goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has opened his doors over a possible return to the Ghana Premier League.



The former Ghana U-17 shot stopper has been an integral member of the Enugu Rangers team after joining back in 2016.



In an interview, the enterprising goalie expressed his readiness to return to return to the domestic top-flight at the end of the season.



“I want to return to Ghana at the end of the current season. A lot of clubs in Africa have shown interest in me, but I will always fancy a move back to Ghana if the deal is good” he said.



The 33-year-old had stints with Hearts of Lions and Ashantigold in Ghana before leaving for greener pastures.



