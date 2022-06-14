Nana Ampomah wants to help Fortuna Dusseldorf to secure promotion to German Bundesliga

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international, Nana Opoku Ampomah has set his sight on helping his Fortuna Dusseldorf outfit to secure promotion to the German Bundesliga.



The forward has this month reported to the club after ending his uneventful two-year loan spell in Belgiun where he was with Royal Antwerp.



On Monday, the forward displayed massive commitment at the training grounds of Fortuna Dusseldorf where he is hoping to have a key role to play for the team.



According to his cousin who accompanied him to training, the forward is aiming to help the club to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.



“We traveled 2:20 hours by car from Belgium. The players here gave Nana a very warm welcome. He really wants to play for Fortuna again and has big plans.



"He wants to fulfill his contract in Düsseldorf and is hoping for promotion to the Bundesliga,” the cousin of Nana Opoku Ampomah said.



Back at Fortuna Dusseldorf, Nana Ampomah must fight for a place in the first team before the end of pre-season to increase his chances of a place in the starting eleven when the 2022/23 season starts.