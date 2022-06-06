Nana Ampomah leaving Royal Antwerp this summer

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Nana Opoku Ampomah is finally set to leave Royal Antwerp in the summer transfer window.



The player once rated amongst the best players in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League has seen his career backslide in the last three seasons.



Although he has made moves to German and back to the Belgian Pro League, things have still not worked as he continues to find his feet.



Last season, Nana Opoku Ampomah played for Royal Antwerp but struggled for playing time.



Having warmed the bench and watched on in frustration, Nana Opoku Ampomah will now have the chance to revive his career in the summer transfer window.



Your most trusted Ghanaian football portal can exclusively report that the attacker is leaving Royal Antwerp and will have the chance to sign for a new club.



He must work hard in pre-season with the club he joins to ensure he breaks into the first eleven to have a chance to play regularly next season.