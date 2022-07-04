Nana Ampomah impresses in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s pre-season friendly win

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Nana Ampomah gave an impressive account of himself in a pre-season friendly for German club Fortuna Dusseldorf



Ampomah helped the club beat TuS Koblenz 1-0 on Saturday.



It was his first game for the club in two years, having been on loan at Belgian side Royal Antwerp.



Despite obvious physical problems, Ampomah was one of the better players. He won the free-kick that led to the game-winning goal, but he also missed a good scoring opportunity.



The former Waasland Beveren star has one year left on his contract with Dusseldorf, and he is ready to fight for a place in the team ahead of next season.



He was one of Europe's hottest prospects before his €2.80 million move to Dusseldorf in 2019, having dazzled in the Belgian top-flight with Waasland-Beveren.



But things did not go as planned in his first season in Germany, forcing Dusseldorf to send him on a loan to Antwerp, where he was ruined by injuries.



Ampomah was called up to the Black Stars in 2017 and appeared in four games.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







