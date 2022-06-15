Nana Ampomah finally leaves Royal Antwerp after uneventful loan spell

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana can officially report that Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has finally ended his stay at Royal Antwerp.



The once highly-rated forward joined the Belgian club on a two-year loan deal from German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2020.



Unfortunately, what he hoped for at Royal Antwerp is now what he got. His stay at the club in the last two seasons saw him warming the bench for the most part as he grew frustrated.



With his two-year loan deal coming to an end this month, Nana Opoku Ampomah has returned to Fortuna Dusseldorf, a club he joined for a record three million euros.



Now back in Germany, the forward is determined to fight for a place in his team. He wants to be a regular for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2022/23 football season to try and help the team to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.