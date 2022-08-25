You are here: HomeSports2022 08 25Article 1609715

Nana Aba Anamoah, others react to NSA boss' claims that Ghana has better football pitches than UK

Despite not having a single stadium worthy of FIFA standards, Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority claims Ghana has better football pitches than the United Kingdom.

Professor Peter Twumasi is convinced that the country which has decided to adopt constructing artificial turfs due to its inability to maintain the ones with natural grass has better pitches than England, which is home to some of the best football pitches in the world.

The sample size of Professor Twumasi rather interesting conclusion is the state of a pitch in Birmingham.

“When I went to UK, Birmingham stadium was full of dust but people say we don’t water our stadium. Ghanaians should not panic, we are in charge and we have the men.” – He added.” – NSA Boss Prof. Twumasi told Angel FM.

Peter Twumasi claims have drawn shocking and comical reactions from social media users including ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Like many others, Nana Aba Anamoah finds the claim by Professor Peter Twumasi as amusing.

Others also believe that something might have gone wrong with the NSA boss at the time he was making those claims.















