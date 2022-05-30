Nana Aba Anamoah names favorite Black Stars players

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players arrive in Ghana ahead of AFCON qualifiers



Ghana to play Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June 2022



Thomas Partey ruled out of Madagascar and Central Africa Republic games



Ghanaian broadcast journalist and social commentator, Nana Aba Anamoah has named his top three favorite players in the current Black Stars team.



The GHONE TV General Manager while partaking in Asaase Radio's OnDaSpot show was asked to name her favorite players in the current Black Stars team.



Nana Aba Anamoah named Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey as her most favorite Black Stars player.



She named skipper Andre Dede Ayew and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku to complete her top three list.



"My favorite Black Stars players? apart from Thomas Partey, Dede Ayew and I like Alexander Djiku," she said.



The Black Stars are currently in camp preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.



The team after the two AFCON qualifying games will jet off to Asia for the four-nation tournament which features Ghana, Chile, Japan, and Tunisian as part of the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







