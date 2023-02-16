Naming of the Olympic House will be done soon – Ben Nunoo Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah has indicated the naming of the long-awaited Olympic House will be done soon, as discussions have advanced to that effect.



“About a month and a half ago, I met the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing.



“It is very much in progress,” Ben Nunoo Mensah said.



He also stated that the building, which is currently in poor condition and unfit for purpose, will soon undergo renovations to improve its condition, as the building managers have requested more time to put things together.



In the interview on Accra Sports with Jacob Kwablah Aborvor, alias Omanpani, on Saturday, February 2, on Accra 100.5 FM, the President of the Olympic Committee said: “The building will go on renovation very soon.



"They have also requested some space so that the building managers can come and inspect things.



“I hope to put it before the board in our next board meeting.



“The deputy minister has assured me [of his support].”



Ben Nunoo Mensah gave details about issues surrounding the land on which the Olympic House building will be.



“Before we built our office where it is now, the GOC had an office.



“Our building was on the land,” he said, adding; “The land was ours. The government has given the GOC a large chunk of land since the time of K.N. Owusu."



The promise was that the GOC would be given an office in the complex after the GOC office was demolished and a new high-rise building was built.



"So that was where the GOC's office was, so when they raised that high-rise building, the promise to us was that we would be given the first floor because they were going to demolish our building, and the building would then be named the Olympic House," he explained.



Ben Nunoo Mensah is hopeful of the building being named very soon, as discussions with the Ministry for Works and Housing have been fruitful, and Deputy Minister Abdulai Abanga has assured him of support to make things work.



“The second bit has not come yet, so when I became president, and because I was involved at the time, I started chasing it with the ministry, and I think from my last meeting with the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, I believe not long from now, the building will be named,” Ben Nunoo Mensah concluded.