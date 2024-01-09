Namibia were good defensively - Chris Hughton after drawing in pre-AFCON friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Namibia demonstrated a formidable defense against Ghana, leaving the opposing coach, Chris Hughton, acknowledging the resolute performance.



The encounter unfolded in a pre-Afcon friendly game at the Baba Yara Stadium, kicking off at 8:00 pm.



This preparatory match held significant importance for both teams, with Ghana utilizing it as a crucial stepping stone in gearing up for the impending 2023 Afcon tournament, set to commence on January 13 in Ivory Coast. Namibia, in their training stint in Ghana, also capitalized on the game to fine-tune their strategies for the upcoming tournament.



Notably, this wasn't Namibia's first test on Ghanaian soil, having already engaged in a friendly bout against Legon Cities, a Ghana Premier League side. As the final whistle blew in the clash with the national team, attention now shifts for Ghana to the grand stage of the 2023 Afcon.



"I think you have to credit them they defended well in the moments but we had to make more of the possession particularly the possession we had in the final third," he said.



The Black Stars are slated to commence their campaign on January 14, 2024, in Ivory Coast, facing off against Cape Verde at 8:00 pm GMT.