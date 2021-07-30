Najeeb Yakubu misses out on Europa Conference League after Vorskla elimination

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Najeeb Yakubu missed out on the UEFA Conference League qualification following Vorskla Poltava’s elimination by KuPS.



The Ukrainian club made a bold step towards qualification after holding Finnish side, KuPS to a 2-2 draw in the first leg away.



Yakubu was instrumental in the first leg, providing an assist in the process.



Vorskla suffered a 3-2 defeat to KuPS at home to exit the competition.



Olivier Thill scored the opening goal of the game for Vorskla in the 48th minute but KuPS’ Jordan Sebban replied just a minute after to settle the game at 1-1.



On the 55th minute mark Vorskla led again with Oleksandr Sklyar shooting them ahead but the visitors were bent on causing an upset when Urho Nissila pulled parity in added time, sending the game into extra time.



KuPS will then shock Vorskla on the 111th minute when Rangel scored to send the Ukrainian club out of the competition on a 5-4 aggregate over the two legs.



Najeeb Yakubu played the entire game but will miss out on Europeans football next season.