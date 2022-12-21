Naeem Mohammed vows to do his best for new club Halmstad BK

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Naeem Mohammed has assured fans of Halmstad BK that he will do his best for the club.



The striker has joined the newly-promoted Swedish top-flight league club after ending his stay at Sandvikens IF.



Speaking in an interview, Naeem Mohammed said he is committed to working hard to help the side achieve success.



“My aim has always been to play and the top league and I am happy my hard work has brought me far,” the striker said.



He continued,



“I want to do my maximum best for Halmstad BK and I also thank my former club Sandvikens for the opportunity they gave me.”



Before joining Halmstad BK, Naeem Mohammed had a fantastic stint with Sandvikens IF in the third tier last season.



During that campaign, he scored 25 goals after making 25 appearances for the club.



