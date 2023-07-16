Naeem Mohammed scores late goal in Halmstads BK's draw with IFK Värnamo

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Naeem Mohammed scored a late goal to rescue Halmstads BK from defeat against IFK Värnamo on Saturday.



Halmstads BK drew 2-2 with IFK Värnamo at the Örjans Vall in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Halmstads BK four wins, IFK Värnamo two wins, and one draw.



Naeem Mohammed started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The home side had more possession throughout the 90 minutes.



Gustav Engvall's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner gave IFK Värnamo the lead in the 19th minute. Engvall's goal was assisted by Albion Ademi.



Gustav Engvall scored again for IFK Värnamo in the 29th minute. His right footed shot from the left side of the box landed in the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0.



Victor Eriksson of IFK Värnamo scored an own goal in the 36th minute.



Naeem Mohammed's header in the 83rd minute saved his team from defeat. Naeem's goal was assisted by Phil Ofosu-Ayeh with a cross.